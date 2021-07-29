Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ResMed were worth $89,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 88.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,214,000 after buying an additional 136,395 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $266.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.