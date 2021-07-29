Morgan Stanley Has $90.02 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $90,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $939,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,242 shares of company stock worth $35,569,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.93 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

