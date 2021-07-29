Morgan Stanley Increases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $95,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48,862.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 293,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,182,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB opened at $51.35 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.