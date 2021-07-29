Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 404.10

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,303 ($82.35) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £102.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,016.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,256.15 ($81.74).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

