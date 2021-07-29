Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) PT Raised to $30.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $637.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

