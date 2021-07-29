ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $641.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $591.00 to $641.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.29.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $583.35 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.80, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

