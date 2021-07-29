TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TAC opened at $10.17 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

