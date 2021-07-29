TheStreet Upgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to “C-“

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

