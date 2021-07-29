Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

