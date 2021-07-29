Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.