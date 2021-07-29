NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. Research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.