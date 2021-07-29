Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Nb Global Corporate Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

