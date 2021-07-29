Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $52.13. Approximately 103,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,199,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

