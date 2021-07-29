Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in July

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telit Communications stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Telit Communications has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications Plc develops, markets and sells cellular, Global Navigation Satellite System. The firm’s products and services are sold directly and indirectly, through a network of distributors, solution providers, engineering/design firms, device manufacturers and system integrators. It operates through the following business segments: IoT Products and Cloud & Connectivity Services.

