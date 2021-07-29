Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.82

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 75020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

