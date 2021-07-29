Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.39

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.39 and last traded at C$46.18, with a volume of 57066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

