Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Rises By 420.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, an increase of 420.1% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,562,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

