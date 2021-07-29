Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $119,014.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalara alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 24.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.