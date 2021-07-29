Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 157.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.