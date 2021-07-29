SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $263.66 and last traded at $264.00. 157,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,282,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

The stock has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

