Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading Up 2.4%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.92. Approximately 362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 116,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

