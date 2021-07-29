Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Teradyne stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 30.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 446,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

