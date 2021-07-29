Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 113,480 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTPBU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $17,448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $16,438,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $15,966,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $14,969,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.