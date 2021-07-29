Zenswap Network Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $41,307.36 and approximately $133.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00753548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

