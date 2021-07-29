Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $153.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $97.31 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

