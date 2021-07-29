Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to “Hold”

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 25.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

