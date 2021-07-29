Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 7,561 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF opened at $166.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.88. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $120.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

