Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,757 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Realogy stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

