Man Group plc Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

MSTR stock opened at $646.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.65 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

