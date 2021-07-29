Jane Street Group LLC Sells 11,950 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $86.62.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

