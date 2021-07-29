Jane Street Group LLC Sells 913 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $11,226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

NYSE ASH opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.