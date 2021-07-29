Jane Street Group LLC Invests $610,000 in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

