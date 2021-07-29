Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of BATS SOVB opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

