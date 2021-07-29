Jane Street Group LLC Sells 87,971 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,971 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

