Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 27,031 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 282.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Trupanion worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

