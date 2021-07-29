Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

