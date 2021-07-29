Financial Analysis: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

55.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trevali Mining and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12% Pretium Resources -2.85% 18.84% 11.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and Pretium Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.63 -$239.33 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $617.59 million 2.78 -$38.44 million $0.95 9.61

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trevali Mining and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Pretium Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.77%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Trevali Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.