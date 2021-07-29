Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 94,131 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 145.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 67.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 609,345 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.