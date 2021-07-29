Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 15,502 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 168.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DOOR opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.