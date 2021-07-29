Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 36,833 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 457.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.19. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

