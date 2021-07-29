Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 457.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.47, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

