Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $10.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $10.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.71 and the highest is $11.44. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $39.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.93 to $45.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $36.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.21 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

CACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $472.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.62.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.