Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share of $6.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.07. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $159.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

