Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 10,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 140,653 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $42.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

