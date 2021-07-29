Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.64

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.64 and last traded at $82.43, with a volume of 7774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.10.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.72.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

