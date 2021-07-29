BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the June 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of BGSWF stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55. BW Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
BW Offshore Company Profile
