BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the June 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of BGSWF stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55. BW Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.