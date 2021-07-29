Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of bluebird bio worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 506,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

