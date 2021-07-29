Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

