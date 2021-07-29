Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

