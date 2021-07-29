Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.